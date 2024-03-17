The Gazette's first Your Favourite competition for this year was the Your Favourite Gym contest.

We asked members of the public to nominate their favourite fitness centre residing in north-east Essex.

The five gyms with the most nominations were Physical Limits in Clacton, The Ironworks Gym in Clacton, RTBZ in Clacton, Pure Gym in Colchester and Greene’s Gym in Colchester.

Out of all the entrants, RTBZ, in Rosemary Road, Clacton, came out on top with the most votes overall.

Zoe Bowers, owner of RTBZ, said: "We are so happy to have won the award for the second year running.

"I am very appreciative to all our members for their support and the great community spirit that has been created here at RTBZ.

"We are a family-run business and I believe one of the reasons for our success is the friendly family atmosphere we have here at our gym.

"RTBZ has gone from strength to strength in the last few years and I would like to thank all of our members for their continued support and a big thank you to my hard-working team."

RTBZ is a pay-as-you-go gym, which features no weekly or monthly membership.

It has all sorts of cardio equipment, weights, treadmills, a boxing ring and even sunbeds on offer for its patrons.

Classes with boxing coaches and personal trainers are also available.