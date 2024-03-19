Frinton and Walton Heritage Trust has reapplied to Tendring Council for planning permission and change of use for the ormer ambulance station in Pole Barn Lane.

These plans look at transforming the former station to provide a new heritage centre, museum and place for community use.

The former duty room will become a small meeting room for people to research or have small gatherings.

Four schools are within walking distance of the soon-to-be heritage centre and the trust hopes to invite schools in for history events.

The planning application states: "In addition to the intention to convert the building into a museum and community meeting room, the Trust also intends the meeting room to be available for other community activities and to accommodate meetings of approximately 20 attendees from other local organisations."

These organisations would include local art and craft groups, history groups, Frinton Summer Theatre, mothers and babies groups WI groups and coffee mornings.

For more information and to have your say go to https://idox.tendringdc.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=documents&keyVal=S86921QB0OT00.