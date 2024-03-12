Two vehicles collided in Valley Road, Clacton, causing one car to 'land on top of another car 'this morning.

Other motorists have been forced to take alternate routes to avoid the crash as traffic builds up in the area.

An East Ambulance spokesperson said: "One ambulance was sent to the junction of Valley Road and Burrs Road Clacton On Sea this morning following reports of a road traffic collision.

"A man and a woman were transported to Colchester General Hospital for further assessment and care."

Essex Police have confirmed no arrests were made.