A CRASH on a road in Clacton saw one car land on top of another car in a collision.
The Gazette understands two vehicles collided in Valley Road, Clacton, this morning.
Other motorists have been forced to take alternate routes to avoid the crash as traffic builds up in the area.
Essex Police have confirmed no arrests or serious injuries were reported.
