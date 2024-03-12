The court heard how Sharon Harvey, of Magdalen Road, had been admitted to Colchester Hospital after feeling generally unwell having suffered an unwitnessed fall.

Area coroner for Essex, Michelle Brown, explained how hospital scans showed bifrontal haemorrhages, but no intervention was advised by neurosurgeons.

She said: “Ms Harvey’s condition deteriorated and she was seen by the palliative care team.

“She then passed away on February 3.”

The court heard how one of Ms Harvey’s family members was told by doctors her chance of survival was “very low”.

Ms Brown told the court how the family – who were not present at the hearing – had no complaints in respect of Ms Harvey’s treatment at Colchester Hospital.

A cause of death was given as bilateral haemorrhage, fall, psoriasis, hyperthyroidism, and chronic asthma.

The coroner said: “I conclude that Sharon Harvey from Clacton died on February 3, 2024 at Colchester General Hospital due to a bilateral haemorrhage from a fall at her home address in Magdalen Road in Clacton.

“The conclusion is one of accident.”