Poundstretcher has announced it will be opening next week, just a few weeks after announcing it will be moving in.

The discount store is taking over the unit of M&Co, which closed in September last year.

Bosses and signs on the front of the store have confirmed the shop's first day of operations will be on March 18 at 10am.

News of the new shop split opinions with Frinton ward councillor Richard Everett welcoming the move.

He said: "I am really pleased to see it used again.

"It will help with Frinton's economy. "I'm encouraging residents to use this opportunity."

While works on the building were underway, an old sign was rediscovered under the M&Co sign.

Builders uncovered a sign for The Bay Tree Café, which brought back a lot of nostalgic memories for residents, who remember the quaint café as a popular spot.