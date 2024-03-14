The original lease for the market expires on March 30, which Frinton and Walton Town Council had decided not to renew, leaving the market town of Walton without a market.

It was said that due to changing shopping habits the market, which has been around for over 50 years, is no longer financially viable.

Support - People attending the market on January 18 (Image: Steve Brading)

However, after ongoing discussions between the Walton Forum and Tendring Council, a draft lease has now been obtained.

Traders have been informed that the market's lease will be renewed and the weekly communal event will continue to be held every Thursday.

Saviour - Ann Oxley at the market (Image: Steve Brading)

Ann Oxley, councillor for Walton, said: "There needs to be a firm proposal put forward and the forum has to work things through fully.

"Nothing has been signed yet but we are in a position that when the lease is signed the market will be saved.

"We are hopeful that the forum will sign this new lease as this is what is best for the residents of Frinton and Walton.

"Things are looking very positive."

Busy - People spending time at the market (Image: Steve Brading)

More information on the new lease will be revealed in the next few weeks, with details on how the market will be run and if any changes have been made.

Stallholders and Walton residents had campaigned to save the market after news of its closure was revealed in the Gazette in January this year.

Hundreds of shoppers and dozens of traders came together on January 18 to show support for the market.