A CLACTON woman who battled breast cancer has created a post-box topper to raise awareness about the disease.
Diana Skeggs, 76, knitted a post-box topper to spread awareness about cancer.
Diana said: " I had breast cancer so I had to have a mastectomy, chemotherapy and radiotherapy before I finally had reconstructive surgery.
"I am quite well now."
The knitted topper can be found in Kings Road, Clacton, near to where Diana lives.
She added: "One of my neighbours asked me to make a cancer topper as she has lung cancer."
Diana is well known for creating toppers, including at Halloween, for Remembrance Day, Christmas and other special occasions.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel