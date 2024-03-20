Diana Skeggs, 76, knitted a post-box topper to spread awareness about cancer.

Diana said: " I had breast cancer so I had to have a mastectomy, chemotherapy and radiotherapy before I finally had reconstructive surgery.

"I am quite well now."

The knitted topper can be found in Kings Road, Clacton, near to where Diana lives.

She added: "One of my neighbours asked me to make a cancer topper as she has lung cancer."

Diana is well known for creating toppers, including at Halloween, for Remembrance Day, Christmas and other special occasions.