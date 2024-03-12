Gemma Johnson, 32, was walking with her partner and children in Clacton's Oxford Road to her mum's house to spend Mother's Day together.

But Gemma says the day was ruined after a van driver sped past dousing the family in water.

Her three-year-old daughter was left inconsolable after being drenched.

Gemma said: "As we were walking on Oxford Road the van went past at a fast speed absolutely soaking my daughter.

"The van didn't need to be that close to the curb nor going as fast as they were.

"My daughter's scream was absolutely heartbreaking, I think more than anything it was such a shock to her being so low down she really took the brunt of it.

"She had a blanket over her legs and still got soaked through that, I imagine it was absolutely freezing."

The three-year-old was left covered in water until they arrived at Gemma's mum's house.

Gemma continued: "My daughter was inconsolable till we got to my mum's, then we had to strip her and wrap her in a warm towel.

"Once we'd calmed her down I had to go back to our home and get her fresh warm clothes as hers were too wet to wear.

"She even had spare clothes packed but they were wet as well as my mum's presents and cards."

If you drive through a puddle and splash a pedestrian, it could result in you receiving a £5,000 fine.

According to the Road Traffic Act 1988 in reference to careless and inconsiderate driving, the law is clear.

It states: “If a person drives a mechanically propelled vehicle on a road or other public place without due care and attention, or without reasonable consideration for other persons using the road or place, he is guilty of an offence.”

This means that speeding through a puddle at the side of the road to splash an unsuspecting pedestrian is illegal.

Drivers should where possible and safe to do so slow down or drive around the puddle.