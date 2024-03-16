All Dolled Up, in Rosemary Road, has been revealed as one of the finalists in the Beauty Small Business Award as a part of the UK Hair and Beauty Awards.

The store has been shortlisted through the Best New Salon category.

All Dolled Up venue offers facial treatments, hair removals and other services to customers as well as serving as a training academy for budding beauticians.

Tracey Batchelor, the owner of the salon, qualified for her beauty degree in 1999 but only opened up shop in August last year.

Tracey said: "I’m absolutely honoured to be a finalist in such a prestigious award in the beauty industry.

"The salon has only been open since August last year so to get to the finalist for Best New Salona and representing Essex is the greatest achievement so far."

The final awards event will take place in June after the entrants were reviewed by board officials.

A spokesman for the UK Hair and Beauty Awards said: "The UK Hair and Beauty Awards are on a mission to unite businesses and individuals across the UK.

"We celebrate industry talent nationwide, no matter their financial or social status."

It comes after the venue was announced as a finalist for the Beauty Small Business Award as a part of The Essex Small Business Awards.