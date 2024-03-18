The plans include 81 dwellings, a picnic area and open space, as well as a new entrance road to Beth Chatto Gardens, in Clacton Road, Elmstead.

The proposed estate would be built on land north of, and including the access road to, the popular gardens.

The documents were submitted by South East Developments Ltd. and Beth Chatto Plants and Gardens.

Plans were met with dozens of objection comments, including one from the former director of the attraction.

However, on March 8, the plans were withdrawn from the council planning application site.

This is due to the council requesting more information about the plans from South East Developments, which its agents are collating.

The plans will be resubmitted once again after this information has been acquired.

Blueprints show designs for 8 one-bed single-storey properties, 8 two-bedroom houses, 23 three-bed dwellings and 42 four-bed units.

The boss of a historic garden beauty spot has said she was asked to work with developers looking to build new homes on neighbouring land.

Julia Boulton, Chief Executive of Beth Chattos Gardens said working with the developers is the best way of ensuring the end result benefits all parties.