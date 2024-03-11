After committing to another four years of the Airshow, organisers at Tendring Council are putting together an exciting aerial programme, including fun activities on the ground.

But this year's show will be going ahead without a much-loved performing group, who headlined last year's air show.

The RAF Red Arrows will not be able to attend the show, taking place on August 22 and 23, due to other display commitments in Canada.

Display – The Red Arrows putting on an incredible show over Clacton. Image: Steve Brading (Image: Steve Brading)

This tour is to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force as well as the milestone year for the Red Arrows, with 2024 being its 60th Diamond Season.

Ivan Henderson, Tendring Council's deputy leader and cabinet member for economic growth, regeneration and tourism, said it was too early to confirm any flights yet.

He said: “As we do each year, we have put in bids for flights to make up our usual stellar display line-up, and we expect to announce these in the coming months.

“While the Red Arrows always bring a smile to the crowds when they are available, they are just one part of our regular line-up.

“Bidding for flights is a complex process, and this also frees up some budget to spend on other amazing displays, so I am certain we will have a great line-up.”

Busy - crowds on Clacton seafront at last year’s Clacton Airshow (Image: Newsquest)

Spectators planning a trip to the free event are urged to start making plans now, especially if they want to book an overnight stay to enjoy both days of the event.

Flight announcements will be made in the coming months, with a hope to pay a particular nod to the 80th anniversary of D-Day which falls this year.

Last year's programme included the thrilling RAF Red Arrows and the magnificent RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

Based at RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire, the Red Arrows had flown almost 5,000 displays in 57 countries, by the beginning of 2023 – the team's 59th season.