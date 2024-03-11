Summary

A12 Marks Tey: Traffic in Colchester after three vehicle crash

By Elliot Deady

Our live feed has now finished.

  • Three vehicles have reportedly been involved in a crash on the London-bound carriageway of the A12
  • The road is partially blocked near the Marks Tey turning
  • Delays can be expected throughout the morning

