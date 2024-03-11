UK Power Networks says it is aware of an outage affecting homes in the CO13 0 postcode area which includes Kirby Cross, Kirby-le-Soken, and Great Holland.

The power cut was first reported at 6.27am today and UK Power Networks estimates power will be switched back on by 11.30am.

A statement on the power company’s website says engineers are on their way to the area.

It added: “At this point we think the issue is a fault with some equipment in your local substation in the Bemerton Gardens area.

“We did not know this was going to happen, so time frames we provide throughout are estimated and are subject to change.

“Our estimated time to have power back on is currently between 10.30am and 11.30am, but after we arrive on site and assess the situation this may change.

“The reason for this is there can sometimes be a more complex underlying issue found from our engineers tests which may take longer, and if there is not we may get power back on sooner.”