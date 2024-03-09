Initial reports from National Highways show that there is approximately 3 miles of congestion in both directions caused by a serious collision, causing 45 minute delays above normal travel time.

The M11 northbound has been closed while the southbound route remains blocked.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "We are currently on the scene of a serious collision on the M11.



"Officers were called to the M11, between junction 6 and junction 7 near Harlow at around 11:45am this morning, March 9, following reports of a single vehicle collision.



"The motorway is currently closed in both directions."

Emergency services including air ambulance continue to work at the scene.

Motorists are warned to allow extra journey time.