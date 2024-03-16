Pet Village in Colchester Road, Elmstead Market, opened its doors at the end of 2023 to offer more than the average pet store and cater to all pet’s needs.

The store specialises in parrots but has everything for cats, dogs, gnawers, fish, and even chickens and goats.

Amanda Beard, the shop manager, said Pet Village’s vision was to combine the range of discounter stores and farm shops into one.

She said: “We felt like there was something missing on the market and decided to make our own version.”

Pet Village feels like a supermarket for animals, where every dream of a furry companion will become reality, and all necessities can be found in one place.

From specialist dog beds from George Barkley, a brand making ergonomic beds for dogs of all sizes, to a selection of raw foods, toys, and accessories, as well as carriers, treats and dry foods are available.

The store also offers customers to bulk-buy foods available to purchase on palettes, whether it is for smaller or larger animals, like horses.

Miss Beard said: “Pets are more than welcome here. We want people and their animals to walk in here and feel right at home.”

The treat sections show a range of alternatives, as well as eco-friendly options.

She added: “We want to show our love for animals in our business and since we have had animals in our lives forever, we know what to look out for.

“Especially, when it comes to parrots. I grew up with them and I know first-hand how hard it is to find toys for them anywhere else than online.

“Some people like to hold it in their hands first and see how it is, before buying something, and you can’t do that online.”

Starting from March 20, the store will also offer veterinarian services, with a nurse attending the shop for basic services such as microchipping, weight management, tick removal and ear cleaning.

The shop is currently exploring options to broaden its services with options such as click and collect or deliveries, yet further details will be announced once decisions have been made.

Further details can be found on the store’s Facebook page.