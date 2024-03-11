A BLOCK of public toilets will be closed in Frinton this month.

The toilets at Old Way, Frinton, will be closed for essential maintenance.

The closure will take place from March 14 to March 16.

A spokesman for Frinton and Walton Town Council said: "We are sorry for the inconvenience caused."

Alternative toilets are located at the Greensward, near Connaught Avenue.