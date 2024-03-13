Clacton Montessori Day Nursery and Preschool, in Thoroughgood Road, achieved a Good rating amid its first inspection under new management.

Katherine Smilley, operational manager of the nursery, said: "It's amazing and it's been a lot of hard work at the same time.

"The staff we have and the team we make are brilliant.

"Our main aims are to build resilient, kind and caring children who we encourage to be independent from an early age."

The nursery offers a wide range of unique activities such as woodwork, yoga, languages, cooking and sensory classes.

It also hosts frequent coffee mornings where staff learn which activities children need help with and what they enjoy.

Katherine added: "If there is an influx of kids going through potty training then we will host a potty training workshop to help teach the children."

There are classes available for children aged between 0-24 months, 2-3 years old and 3-5 years old.

The Ofsted report said: "The staff team invest time in getting to know the children and the family and understand the importance of professional but friendly working partnerships.

"They are committed to providing parents with a variety of opportunities and information to support their child's learning at home."

To read the rest of the Ofsted report go to https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50238859.