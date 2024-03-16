The ITV show runners-up G4 will be bringing their 20th anniversary tour to the Prince Theatre on May 25.

The band will be coming to the Station Road venue to celebrate two decades since they rose to fame on the X-Factor.

G4 is a four-piece vocal troupe that became famous after finishing second in Series 1 of The X Factor in 2004.

During the show, the quartet was mentored by Louis Walsh and they remain one of only two classical-based acts to compete in the live shows.

After The X Factor, G4 signed a £1.5million album deal with Sony BMG.

The current line-up for the band consists of Jonathan Ansell on lead vocals, Mike Christie on baritone, Duncan Sandilands on bass and Jai McDowall as low tenor.

A spokesman for the band said: "Their unique blend of classical training alongside a pioneering approach to popular classics has seen them hailed as the ‘Kings of Popera’ and earned them a legion of loyal fans all over the world.

"This is their most extensive tour to date, which will see them fondly look back upon their journey, while also propelling them into the next chapter of their ground-breaking career.

"The band's incredible vocals, stage presence and infectious energy will undoubtedly leave you wishing the curtain never has to finally fall."

This 72-date tour will be the first chance to listen to tracks from G4's new 20th anniversary studio album due to be released in autumn this year.

It will feature the most popular G4 hits, such as the band's rendition of Bohemian Rhapsody, Creep as well as Nessun Dorma.

As part of the group’s new chapter, they are delighted to welcome the talented Britain's Got Talent winner - Jai McDowall into the fold.

The show begins at 7.30pm. Band A tickets are £27.50, Band B tickets are £21.50 and VIP meet and greet tickets are £59.50.

For more information and to book tickets go to princestheatre.ticketsolve.com.