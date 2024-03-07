Essex Police alongside Tendring Council’s community ambassadors are carrying out dedicated patrols in the area.

It comes following complaints about vandalism, issues related to drugs and alcohol, motorbike noise and fly tipping.

There were 375 incidents of antisocial behaviour reported in Jaywick between January 2022 and January 2023.

Eleven antisocial hotspots, including one on Clacton’s Percy King estate, were announced last July following a £1.1m investment by Essex’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner under Operation Dial.

Lookout - a community ambassador and PCSO on patrol (Image: Essex Police)

Jaywick was one of two hotspots added at the turn of the year.

Police and council partners have already completed more than 10,000 hours of patrolling since the operation was launched.

In the first six months, officers on Dial patrols across the 13 zones made 75 arrests, issued 60 fixed penalty notices, gave 151 informal warnings, and conducted 232 stop searches.

High harm crime like violence and sexual offences are down by more than 40 per cent in those areas.

Across the two Tendring zones so far there have been four arrests, ten stop searches, eight informal warnings given and five fixed penalty notices issued.

Overall, antisocial behaviour has fallen by 47.9 per cent across Tendring in the last 12 months and crime in the district is down by 11.3 per cent.

Patrol - officers from Clacton Community Policing Team on Brooklands (Image: Essex Police)

Inspector Aaron Homatopoulos of Clacton Community Policing Team said his officers are working closely with the council to make sure Jaywick is a safe and peaceful place to live.

“Having a Dial zone means we have a regular, visible police presence in the area,” he said.

“This is big contributing factor to reducing crime and antisocial behaviour.

“We’ve got a strong relationship with the council as part of the Community Safety Partnership and we’re doing joint patrols to show the public we are working together to solve problems."

Insp Homatopoulos’ team are taking part in a week of action in Jaywick alongside council colleagues from March 18.

He has encouraged locals to say hello and share their issues or concerns.

He said: “If you are experiencing or have witnessed antisocial behaviour, speak to us when we’re on patrol, ring us, or report online via the Essex Police or council websites.

“The more information we have, the more we can do to help.”