A Smith Great Bentley LTD's assets in its former Frating home are currently being auctioned off after the company went into liquidation in November 2023.

Established in 1973 and originally located in Great Bentley, the firm specialised in engineering solutions for sectors such as outside broadcasting, medical facilities, hospitality, power generation, and retail businesses.

Several years ago, the business moved to a five-acre site in Centre Parks, Clacton Road, Frating, but is it sadly no longer.

Location - The former site of A Smith Great Bentley LTD in Frating (Image: G J Wisdom & Co Auctioneers & Valuers)

The Kent-based auction business, G J Wisdom & Co Auctioneers & Valuers, has since been approached by the landlords of the former site of A Smith Great Bentley LTD to auction off the contents within the premises.

A spokesman for G J Wisdom & Co Auctioneers & Valuers said: "G J Wisdom & Co Auctioneers & Valuers, are very proud to have been approached & appointed to conduct such a large-scale Auction.

"We are undertaking the sale of all remaining assets from the former business & site of ‘A.Smith Great Bentley Ltd’ in Frating, Colchester."

"The site, which occupies circa 5 acres, took 3 days to inventories and catalogue over 750 lots and with such a variety of equipment & assets, this sale will suite a range of industries from ‘Engineers to Scrap Dealers’.

"With such a prevalent company, we have no doubt the sale will draw a huge interest locally and nationally and our staff are prepared to except 100’s of people, even setting up a refreshments stall."



"The Auction is currently running with bidding already taking place On-Line, all bidding will close from 11am Thursday 14th March 2024."

"Consisting of over 750 lots, with all goods being offered at ‘no reserve’ we genuinely think this sale will be of interest to the public and local businesses of Engineering, Joinery, Fabrication, Welding & many others.

"With multiple lots of large plant & machinery, including: A Weinmann Type 100/6 Timber Framing Station, Pierce All Hydraulic Punch, Horizontal/Cross Cutting and Band Saws Pillar and so much more."

The online sale started last Friday and will close on March 14.

There are 1,078 lots up for sale within the auction, however lot one, two, four, five, six, seven, eight, and nine are not A Smith Great Bentley LTD’s assets.

Across the lots there is a multitude of different items up for sale, including a Douglas Tugmaster Yard Shunter vehicle, a Hydraulic Punching Machine, shipping containers, drills, scrap metal, power tools, work benches, and more.

Up for sale -The Douglas Tugmaster Yard Shunter vehicle in the auction (Image: G J Wisdom & Co Auctioneers & Valuers)

Equipment - The Hydraulic Punching Machine on sale (Image: G J Wisdom & Co Auctioneers & Valuers)

Interestingly, a gold coloured 17 inch model of a Chinese spacecraft and a 39 inch Panasonic TV which comes with speakers, dvd player, and remote, are also up for grabs.

G J Wisdom & Co Auctioneers & Valuers is known as a specialist for selling-off industrial, commercial, machinery, vehicles, stock IT, luxury goods, catering equipment, and general goods.

Following the auction, there will be an on-site clearance event held from March 18 to March 22.

Lot 1078 - The gold coloured 17 inch model of a Chinese spacecraft (Image: G J Wisdom & Co Auctioneers & Valuers)

Lot 1077 - The Panasonic TV, speakers, dvd player, and remote which is in the auction (Image: G J Wisdom & Co Auctioneers & Valuers)

To find out more about the on-going auction, head to tinyurl.com/2dhjnbwh.