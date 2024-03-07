World Book Day was created by UNESCO in 1995 as a worldwide celebration of books and reading.

World Book Day is marked in more than 100 countries around the globe.

As World Book Day founder, Baroness Gail Rebuck, recalls: “We wanted to do something to reposition reading and our message is the same today as it was then – that reading is fun, relevant, accessible, exciting, and has the power to transform lives.”

Skyler Knight, seven, became the Christmasaurus (Image: Public)

The mission of the annual event is to promote reading for pleasure, offering every child and young person the opportunity to have a book of their own.

Each year, school pupils become some of their favourite book characters.

