CHILDREN across north and mid Essex have brought their favourite literature characters to life as the popular World Book Day event returns.
World Book Day was created by UNESCO in 1995 as a worldwide celebration of books and reading.
World Book Day is marked in more than 100 countries around the globe.
As World Book Day founder, Baroness Gail Rebuck, recalls: “We wanted to do something to reposition reading and our message is the same today as it was then – that reading is fun, relevant, accessible, exciting, and has the power to transform lives.”
The mission of the annual event is to promote reading for pleasure, offering every child and young person the opportunity to have a book of their own.
Each year, school pupils become some of their favourite book characters.
We are looking for parents to show off their children’s costumes.
Send us your pictures by clicking below.
Did your kids dress up for World Book Day?
Send us your best photos of your children dressed up for World Book Day and we may put them in the paper
