Harry Jenkins was a popular auctioneer in the Tendring area who sadly passed in 2022.

His daughter, Lisa Gallagher, has been organising all of his items since his death.

Lisa said: "It has taken me two years to sort out the bungalow and we had no idea how much he purchased.

"He loved people and is very well-known in that kind of environment.

"Had I known the property was filled with all this I would have encouraged him to sell more."

Lisa moved down to be closer to her parents and help out in Harry's antique fair showings in 2019.

The auction will take place at The Ship, in Walton Road, Kirby-le-Soken. On March 20 viewing will be from 6pm until 8pm.

On March 21 there will be viewing from 9am until the auction begins at midday.

Lisa said: "He did a monthly auction in Dedham, he was so loud and such a character.

"The collection is built up of my dad's memories over the years and what he spent 30 years doing so I need to honour that."

The auction contains more than 500 lots with items from jewellery boxes to books and weaponry to walking sticks.

Lisa continued: "An auction that contains just one person's things is very unique.

"It's conducted by an auction house in Peterborough who are coming down to host it in Kirby.

"Looking through the items has been tough but a lot of it is stock.

"Even the auctioneers couldn't believe the vast variety of things he had, it was quite an eye-opener."

Out of all the money made, 2 per cent will be going to the RNLI.

Lisa said: "My dad was a lifelong sea fisherman and very well known in Southend.

"He only moved to Clacton 20 years ago and got involved in the sea fishing there."

To view the online lots go to www.batemans.com.