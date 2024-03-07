Natalie Sommers, councillor for St Anne’s and St John’s, will stand for Harwich and North Essex in the upcoming General Election.

The Conservative’s Sir Bernard Jenkin is currently the MP for the area, which covers Tendring and part of Colchester, having served in Parliament since 1992.

Speaking about being picked as the Lib Dem's candidate, Natalie said she was thrilled and hopes to be given the chance to make a difference.

“I became involved in local politics to make Essex a better place to live, and I want to take that to a national level," she added.

“Harwich and North Essex needs an MP who will stand up for them and deliver the change needed to allow the constituency to thrive."

Natalie lives near the border of Tendring and Colchester and describes herself as a working woman with two school-age children.

She is one of 16 Liberal Democrat councillors on Colchester Council, having been elected as city councillor in May 2023,

Natalie is also the portfolio holder for Communities on the Council.