These will mainly be along the A12 in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the Dartford Crossing and the M25.

If you are set to be travelling along these roads, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, March 8 to Sunday, March 10.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Friday, March 8

A12

On the A12 Northbound way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 12 and 15 from 9pm until 5am for reconstruction/renewal works.

Also on the Northbound way, there will be exit slip road closures at Junction 14 and 15 between 5am and 9pm and a 24-hour entry slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Finally, on the Southbound way, there will be an exit slip road closure at Junction 13 for erection works between 8pm and 6am.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 11pm to 5.30am for maintenance works.

M25

On the M25 clockwise way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 25 and 27 from 11am to 5.30am.

As part of the same roadworks, there will be entry slip road closures at Junction 25 and 26 during the same time.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Saturday, March 9

A12

On the A12 Northbound way, there will be exit slip road closures at Junctions 14 and 15 between 6am and 9pm for reconstruction/renewal works.

Meanwhile, also on the Northbound way, there will be a 24-hour entry slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 10pm to 5am for maintenance works.

M25

On the M25 anti-clockwise way there will be an entry slip road closure at Junction 28 between 8pm and 5am.

Elsewhere, an entry slip road closure will take place at Junction 25 between 10pm and 6am, also on the anti-clockwise way.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Sunday, March 10

A12

On the A12 Northbound way, there will be exit slip road closures at Junctions 14 and 15 between 5am and 9pm for reconstruction/renewal works.

Meanwhile, also on the Northbound way, there will be a 24-hour entry slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 10pm to 5am for maintenance works.

M25

No closures are listed on the Essex M25 junctions on this day.