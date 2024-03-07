With the cost-of-living crisis, an increasing number of parents and schools this year offered alternative approaches to World Book Day.

The UK charity event – which gives £1 books or £1 book tokens to school children – sees youngsters dress up as their favourite characters.

The organisers of World Book Day hope the celebration will encourage more children from disadvantaged backgrounds becoming life-long readers.

This year, however, concerns have been raised over how much money parents may have found themselves forking out in order to dress their children in fancy outfits.

But in order to combat this, many parents in the likes of Colchester, Clacton and Harwich, got particularly creative to save cash.

Costumes - Busy Bees Day Nursery's Foundation class children and early years practitioners Karen Fowler, Beth Britton, Alicia Elliott and Rachel Gwilliam in 2021 (Image: Submitted)

Gazette reader Mel Hand said the school she works in is doing a “PJs and a bedtime story theme”.

She added: “People have enough financial pressure at the moment without feeling the need to spend money on a costume that will get worn once.

“It’s World BOOK Day and the focus should be on the wonderful range of stories there are to inspire, engage and entertain the children."

Danielle Clarkson revealed her school asked children to decorate potatoes as a book character.

Leonie Nikita from Colchester replied she had to admit decorating potatoes was one of her favourite World Book Days, and said: “I love our outcomes.

“No pressure of outfits, just potatoes.”

Meanwhile, Gazette reader Jess Roberts said it was a “such as shame” her school would be decorating potatoes instead of dressing up due to “financial strain” for parents.

Jess said: “It’s such a shame for the Year 6 children – in what would have been their last year to dress up - and for the reception kids that miss out on their first year of dressing up.”

While Kitty Lopez said her daughter in reception was extremely disappointed with not being able to dress up, saying there should be optional dressing up as well as come-as-you-are and potato decorating.

Clacton and Frinton Gazette reader Claire Seaman agreed, saying she has spent £100 on school cardigans so “uniforms for schools is the pricey part”, not dressing up.

Whimsy - Former Mayoress of Colchester Nicola Goodchild dressed up as Mary Poppins to read to children for World Book Day in 2023 (Image: N/A)

Bethan Stewart, meanwhile, who works at a school, said “tons of books” make it clear their characters wear casual dress helping families choose easier characters.

Stephie Marsh said she found a used outfit on Vinted for £10 and added being on budget without stress is doable as long as you “plan in advance”.

Harwich Standard reader Deonne Newson said the Barnardo’s Retail, in Dovercourt, still had costumes left between £2 to £4 the day before World Book Day.

While Samantha Grant said, as well as Vinted, she got a couple of pieces from Tendring Primary Recycle Scheme as she doesn’t like buying new costumes due to the cost and because “everyone ends up looking the same”.

Steve Mann, on the other hand, said there could be plenty of past costumes on Facebook marketplace for sale.

Gazette reader Sasha Halls said she cannot help but feel the meaning of the day has become a “little bit” lost, saying money would be better spent on more books whether with more tokens or spent on charity shops books.

Maldon and Burnham Standard reader Louise Blanchot agreed and said: “This has become a bit of a money spinner for stores selling the costumes and ends up with a lot of children dressed in the same costume.

“Making a costume is so much fun, and so much cheaper... it doesn't have to be expertly sown.”

Gazette reader Amber Marangou revealed her son woke her up dressed up as Batman a day early and said: “I see he can get dressed for dress up but can't put his uniform on daily.”

Another alternative, which Korina Murphy-Banham shared, was that her school was doing mask-making in school which she thinks is a “great idea”.

Angie Rutland said it was not schools which put pressures on families to buy expensive costumes.

“They have always said to use items from home, and be creative with what they have," she added.

“Well done primary schools for always promoting this lovely event.”

Staff - Staff at Highfields Primary School in Lawford dressing up in 2019 (Image: Submitted)

Justine Jarvis Dear said for her, it is not about the customer but the source material, saying she does not mind helping find costumes if it gives her daughter more to read.

Justine added: “Last year she was Pippy Longstocking and the book is one of her favourites after buying it for book day".

Another character which was simple to make a costume for was ‘The Diary of a Wimpy Kid’, with Victoria Williams’ son being “happy enough” in a white t-shirt and black shorts.

Carly Nicholls revealed she always makes her costumes, this year making a dragon rider outfit from 'Hiccup Haddock' from a cardboard box.

Another creative option shared by Maldon and Burnham standard reader Chloe Godfrey-Chaplin, which she also does at work, is to use a picture trace around a plain t-shirt, adding colour and using hairspray to create images.

Gazette reader Nikki Thurston added: "The key is to not put too much pressure or stress on yourselves, as at the end of the day the main focus is reading.

"Don't get sucked into the retail shops trying to make a profit."