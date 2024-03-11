SPEED checks have been conducted on busy rural roads this week after concerns were raised by villagers.
Officers carried out speed checks in Aingers Green and Great Bentley.
They found 18 vehicles speeding over the 30mph limit in just one hour, with one of those driving at 44mph.
Police also carried out checks in Wivenhoe Road, Alresford.
They captured eight vehicles exceeding 30mph, with the top speed at 39mph found in the 45 minutes spent surveying the road.
A police spokesperson said: "Thank you to the drivers who were adhering to the speed limit.
"Officers will continue to monitor areas reported to us, as part of our You Said We Did campaign."
