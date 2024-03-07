The Essex County Fire and Rescue Service has been named the UK Fire and Rescue Service of the Year at the iese Ltd Public Sector Transformation Awards.

The award recognises a fire service which “is deemed outstanding in transforming the delivery of its services.”

The iese aims to advance the improvement and efficiency of local public services in the UK.

Prestigious - ECFRS wins public service award (Image: ECFRS)

The ECFRS is one of the largest fire and rescue services in the UK, covering an area of 1,400 square miles and a population of 1.8 million.

The service provides response from 50 fire stations in Essex.

The fire service has expressed how proud it is to be recognised for being “innovated across our Service to keep everyone in Essex safer, including using drone technology and reducing domestic fires.”

Their nomination included protection including increasing officer numbers and training, prevention including its electric vehicle partnership with Audi, communications launching a new website and using Nextdoor, recruitment with positive action campaigns, communications by using data to increase volunteer numbers, prevention using the Community Wellbeing Officer partnership with the ambulance service and response with an investment in drones and pilot training and Urban Search and Rescue team's missions.

Proud - Rick Hylton the chief fire officer and chief executive with the award (Image: ECFRS)

Rick Hylton, chief fire officer and chief executive has thanked all his fire service colleagues for their hard work and continued support.

Despite being proud of the achievement, he believed more can be done to continue the growth of the service.

He said: “This accolade is the culmination of efforts from across the entire team at Essex County Fire and Rescue Service.

“We should all feel proud for what we have achieved to date; it has taken hard work at every level, and I’d like to thank colleagues for their continued support, without which, the improvements we’ve seen would not have been possible.

“While we are still very much on a journey and more remains to be done, this award is recognition that we’re doing the right things and making headway in becoming the outstanding service I know we can become.”