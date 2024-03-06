Specialist police officers with guns descended on a home in Boley Drive, Clacton, shortly before 9.30am on Tuesday.

According to eyewitnesses, several unmarked police cars swarmed the scene, blocking the road for roughly half an hour.

After carrying out a "planned operation", the force arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of firearm possession and drug possession offences.

He remains in custody for questioning.

A neighbour, who witnessed the arrival of the police, said: “At about 9.30am, about eight unmarked cars turned up.

“I only recognised them because I saw the blue lights flashing in the back of one of the cars. Within five minutes, there were probably eight to ten cars.

Armed - Officers with guns at an address in Boley Drive on March 5 (Image: Public)

“They were there for quite some time and then they made their way round the back of the house and then officers returned with a ladder."

The incident, which proved a cause of concern for many residents, came just days after a gun was reportedly fired in Clacton's town centre on Sunday.

On that occasion officers rushed to Rosemary Road following concerning reports people had been seen with a firearm in Beach Road.

The force had also received worrying calls claiming a gun had been fired in the area.

A spokesman for Essex Police confirmed the arrest on Tuesday was not linked to the ongoing investigation into the incident in Beach Road on Sunday.