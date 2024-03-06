Kevin Vucini, 25, Brigen Carrica ‘Qarrica’, 21, and Rrezon Cengu, 22, all originally from Albanian, are urgently wanted by investigators to answer questions following a murder in Leamington, Warwickshire, in the early hours of Thursday, August 10, 2023.

A murder investigation was launched after 30-year-old Ben Daly was found with a gunshot wound on Ranelagh Terrace.

It is believed he was shot in Frances Havergal Close a little earlier.

Ben was taken to hospital where he sadly died.

Pictured - Kevin Vucini, 25 (Image: Crimestoppers)

All three have links to Essex and possibly London, and Cengu has ties with Luton.

The advice is not to approach them but to contact the police or Crimestoppers if you wish to stay anonymous.

An investigation has been launched seeking information on the whereabouts of the trio.

Crimestoppers, which is independent of the police, is supporting the investigation by offering three rewards of up to £10,000 for information it exclusively receives which leads to the arrest of Kevin Vucini, Brigen Carrica and Rrezon Cengu.

The rewards are available for three months and are due to expire on June 4, 2024.

Suspect - Brigen Carrica ‘Qarrica’, 21 (Image: Crimestoppers)

Crimestoppers Regional Manager Alan Edwards said: “Due to the significant risks involved, it’s important Kevin Vucini, Brigen Carrica and Rrezon Cengu are found to face questioning over the tragic murder of Ben.

“Our charity is supporting the police as they hunt for these men by offering a reward and reminding everyone – especially those who may be intimidated into silence – they have the option to stay completely anonymous.

“If you know where they are and you contact Crimestoppers directly, you could be entitled to a reward.

“Up to £10,000 is available for each of the three individuals.

“Our charity is here for you if you do not want to speak to the authorities directly and prefer not to give your personal details.

“Crimestoppers is independent of the police and guarantees you stay completely anonymous.

“Crimestoppers is open 24/7, 365 days a year, both online and on the phone.

“Nobody will ever know that you contacted us, and you will be doing the right thing for Ben’s loved ones.”