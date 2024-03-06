Disruption remains ongoing on Greater Anglia services after an engineers road-rail vehicle derailed at Stratford last night.

The vehicle has been removed and full repairs of the infrastructure will be carried out tonight.

Commuters have been advised some services may still be cancelled, delayed or revised.

Routes affected are the Norwich to London Liverpool Street, Ipswich to London Liverpool Street, Clacton on Sea and Colchester Town to London Liverpool Street, Braintree to London Liverpool Street, Southend Victoria to London Liverpool Street, Stansted Express between London Liverpool Street and Stansted Airport.

A spokesman for Greater Anglia said: “During planned engineering work last night, a Network Rail engineers road-rail vehicle derailed at Stratford.

“The vehicle has been removed from the railway, allowing all lines to re-open.

“Network Rail will make full repairs to the railway infrastructure tonight. In the meantime, fewer trains will be able to use platform 10 at Stratford and those that do will be running at a reduced speed.

“Trains remain disrupted but we are now working at getting trains running to the timetable as soon as possible.”