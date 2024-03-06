Last week, officers from Clacton ‘C’ local policing team (LPT) conducted a mobile patrol for a trailer that had been previously reported stolen.

During their shift, the officers discovered the stolen trailer.

They found the trailer had two motorbikes on it.

However, further police checks revealed the motorbikes had also been stolen.

Essex Police have confirmed the stolen items would be reunited with their owners.

A police spokesman said: “All property will be returned to the rightful owners and an ongoing investigation for the suspect continues.”