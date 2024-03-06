POLICE searching for a stolen trailer in Clacton made discoveries of additional stolen items while on mobile patrol.
Last week, officers from Clacton ‘C’ local policing team (LPT) conducted a mobile patrol for a trailer that had been previously reported stolen.
During their shift, the officers discovered the stolen trailer.
They found the trailer had two motorbikes on it.
However, further police checks revealed the motorbikes had also been stolen.
Essex Police have confirmed the stolen items would be reunited with their owners.
A police spokesman said: “All property will be returned to the rightful owners and an ongoing investigation for the suspect continues.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here