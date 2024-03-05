Essex Police are investigating two incidents at the Triangle Shopping Centre in Rochford Way.

The first incident took place on February 17 at around 7.50pm, while the second incident took place just a week later on February 24 at around 7.30pm.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “The fire is being treated as arson.

“As part of our ongoing investigation, we arrested a 38-year-old man, from Clacton, on Saturday, March 2, on suspicion of arson.



“He has been bailed while enquiries continue, with conditions attached not to attend Triangle Shopping Centre.



“Any witnesses, or anyone with information or footage which could assist our enquiries, should get in touch.”

Fire crews battled a blaze for more than an hour, which was allegedly started in a bin store behind the recently closed East of England Co-op shop.

A spokesperson for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service commented on the incident: "Firefighters were called to an incident at the Triangle Shopping Centre, Frinton at 7.26pm on Sunday evening.

"On arrival, crews confirmed it was a fire in the bin store at the rear of the property. Firefighters extinguished the fire by 8.31pm.

"The cause of the fire has been recorded as deliberate."

Essex Police are appealing to anyone with information to come forward, quoting the crime reference 42/30759/24.