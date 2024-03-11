The Jaywick Sands Community Land Trust, based at the Broadoak Centre, launched to improve the area and offer a hub for local people in need.

The revamped building, at the Broadway and Beach Way, had previously been described as an "eyesore" that had housed a snack bar and amusements.

But under the charity's stewardship, it was given an overhaul in order to support residents in a variety of ways, including hosting a much-used food bank.

But trust bosses announced that the centre will be closing in April.

In a statement, it said: “It is with great sadness and after much debate and deliberation the trustees of Jaywick Sands Community Land Trust have to inform you all of the closing down and winding up of our much-loved charity by the end of April."

David Booth, chairman of the Jaywick Sands Community Land Trust, said the trust tried everything it could to keep going.

He said: “I have spent the last 18 months trying to negotiate a new lease with no luck and no success.

“Unfortunately, the landlord has decided to put the building on the market.

"We have tried to raise the funds to buy it, but we have not been able to and now we are out of time.

“So, we now have no suitable premises to use.

"I have been fighting for this and had sleepless nights in order to try and keep it going because I know how badly Jaywick needs this.

“It is heartbreaking and I don’t have the words to describe how sorry I am to the people of Jaywick.”

Jaywick resident Janine, of Brooklands Garden, was shocked when she heard about the closure.

“During the three days that it’s open, so many people use it," she said.

"It’s young people, couples who come for all sorts of things, milk, nappies and other things."

The food bank will run until Easter, closing for the final time at 12.30pm on March 29, while the charity shop will close on April 26.