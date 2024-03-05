This will be the first of five closures between now and September 2024 which has prompted National Highways to warn motorists of long delays and to only travel if necessary.

The M25 will be shut in both directions between junctions 10 (A3 Wisley) and 11 (A320 Chertsey Interchange) from 9pm on Friday, March 15 to 6am on Monday, March 18.

This is so work can take place to demolish the Clearmount bridleway bridge and install a very large gantry.

M25 diversion for March weekend road closure

Due to the closure, National Highways have put diversions in place for drivers to get past Junction 10 and 11.

Junction 10 - Junction 11: Northbound A3 to Painshill Junction, A245 towards Woking, and then A320 to M25 Junction 11.

Junction 11 - Junction 10: A320 south towards Woking, A245 towards Byfleet and Painshill junction, Southbound A3 to Junction 10.

A map of where to follow these diversions can be found on the National Highways website here.

Jonathan Wade, National Highways Project Lead, said: “Drivers should only use the M25 if their journey is absolutely necessary. This is the first of five full closures of one of the busiest junctions on our road network.

“We have spent months planning for these closures and making sure there are diversion routes in place, but there will still be heavy congestion and delays.

“These improvements will bring long-term benefits to drivers who pass through this stretch of the M25, not to mention pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders who will also see positive changes in the area.”