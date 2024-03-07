Clive Attrell will be bringing his valuation event to the town on March 15 between 1pm and 4pm.

He is inviting people to meet at the McGrigor Hall, in Fourth Avenue, to get their potentially valuable antiques evaluated.

The expert will be giving free advice on any antique items handed in, with no obligation on anyone to sell.

People will not be waiting long as there is an average waiting time of 10 to 15 minutes.

Clive Attrell said: "Through my Free Valuation appearances, and personalised house calls, the public have entrusted me with their valuables, where I have always offered an honest opinion and the chance to explain the history of a particular piece and its unique worth."

"Frinton is one of my favourite venues. I love the area.

"I often come down with my dogs to visit the beaches and scenery."

Top prices can be paid for precious metals and gems, clocks, watches, ceramics and other items of interest.

For people who can not get to the McGrigor Hall, Clive also offers free home visits on the day.

For more information go to https://www.freeantiquesvaluations.com/index.php/dates.