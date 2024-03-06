Tendring Council’s planning department has rejected a proposal for nine three-bedroom bungalows to be built in St John’s Road.

The landowner, Graham Bland, wanted to use a 0.5 hectare plot of land opposite the Clacton Garden Centre to build the detached homes.

In the application, it was stated garages, amenity space and visitor parking would be added, suggesting a total of 25 parking could be included in the development.

Future residents were also promised they would be able to add plants to the front and rear gardens of their new homes.

“Careful consideration has been given to the retention and protection of the remaining trees on the perimeter of the site," the application read.

“All properties will have gardens considerably in excess of the council’s standards.”

The plans, however, have been turned down by the council, due to “poor layout and design”, “poor standard of residential amenity” and “failure to comply with Essex Coast Recreational Disturbance Avoidance and Mitigation Strategy”.

A spokesman for the council said: “The lack of variation in design and internal layout fails to deliver dwelling which relate or function well within their respective plots resulting in pinch points, shallow or awkwardly shaped sections of garden, poor connectively to the garden and poor outlook.”