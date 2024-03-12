The event, to be held on Sunday, June 9, will see up to 50 cyclists pedal through scenic East Anglian coastal routes from Great Yarmouth to Clacton.

Three Counties, Seven Piers will see cyclists cross three counties and pass seven emblematic piers in approximately six and a half hours.

The 94-mile-long route aims to help raise significant funds for mental health services.

Ginny Idehen, CEO at Mid and North East Essex Mind, said: "We are thrilled to be joining forces with our neighbouring local Minds in Suffolk and Norfolk for this collaborative effort, which aims to raise vital funds for mental health support across our areas.

"Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to everyone taking part in this challenge and to our corporate sponsors spanning three counties, committing their time and energy to champion this cause."

The cycling tour commences at Great Yarmouth's Britannia Pier and passes Lowestoft’s Claremont Pier, Southwold Pier, Felixstowe Pier, Ha’Penny Pier at Harwich, Walton Pier, before concluding at Clacton Pier.

To take part, cyclists are required to pay a registration fee of £37, with a minimum sponsorship commitment of £370.

Participants will receive a cycling jersey, photographs from the event, and a finisher’s medal.

Registration can be completed by contacting fundraising@mnessexmind.org.