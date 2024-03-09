The EastCoast5 is an independent restaurant in Walton, located in Old Pier Street, just a stone-throw away from the beach.

The eatery welcomes guests with a mix of tables and couches to make you feel right at home.

According to the restaurant, the menu is inspired by global dishes and British favourites, with locally sourced produce from Essex and Suffolk, which set my hopes high.

The menu is kept simple, which feels like a welcome change, as many other outlets seem to overwhelm guests with an endless list of options.

EastCoast5 offers a range of breakfast options, served between 9am and 4.30pm, this includes everything from buttermilk pancakes sweet and savoury, as well as burgers, salads, pasta and plant-based meals.

Since I was visiting a little too early for a big lunch, I decided on a laid-back brunch and ordered smashed avocado sourdough toast and a small stack of pancakes with fresh fruit and homemade compote.

Not having to wait for too long, my coffee arrived at my table, followed shortly by both dishes.

I have to admit, avocado toast is not the most difficult meal to make, but using the right ingredients can definitely elevate such a simple dish.

The avocado had the perfect consistency and colour, while the sourdough bread was a great size and was toasted to perfection, crisp without being burnt.

Since I like to finish my meals with a sweet treat, I kept the pancakes as the grand finish.

Visually, the pancakes could have come straight from an American advert, stacked with fresh strawberries and blueberries.

Taste-wise, these pancakes are probably the best ones I have ever had, not too sweet or sticky, and greatly complimented the fresh and fruity compote.

The EastCoast5 is definitely one of Walton’s hidden gems, and I am looking forward to returning to taste more and enjoy a night of music the venue hosts regularly.