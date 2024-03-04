Commuters should be prepared for some disruption this evening following overhead wire problems between Shenfield and Marks Tey.

There have been delays to services between the two stations this evening.

Services are expected to return to normal however the train line has warned delays could continue until about 9pm.

The delays have impacted all services travelling between the two stations since 6pm this evening.

A spokesman for Greater Anglia said: “Due to overhead wire problems between Shenfield and Marks Tey train services running through these stations are returning to normal but some services may still be delayed by up to 15 minutes.

“Disruption is expected to last until around 9pm today (04 March).

“Owing to a earlier faulty external power source to the electric overhead wires train services have been delayed between Shenfield and Marks Tey.”