The annual events in June and September always prove popular and are staged as a huge thank you to all the organisations involved for their continued efforts on behalf of the community.

The event for the emergency services will be staged on June 15 and 16.

Following this, the weekend for the armed forces and veterans takes place on September 14 and 15.

Family - Attendees with their red wristbands on the Looping Star from the emergency services event last year (Image: Clacton Pier)

Harry Peek, Clacton Pier's general manager, said: “Downtime for those in the emergency services and armed forces is very precious.

"We recognise that and want to show they are not taken for granted.

“We want them to be able to come along and enjoy our attractions and facilities and we provide the families with free rides wristbands.”

The pier normally gives out around £15,000 to £20,000 worth of wristbands during these events.

Venue - Clacton Pier in the fog (Image: Newsquest)

Mr Peek continued: “We receive a lot of positive feedback from those who come along to make happy memories with us and it gives them a few hours away from their very demanding jobs.

“We are putting the dates out there as early as possible so families can plan ahead and get them in their diaries.”

Those who want to attend the emergency services event will need to provide a staff ID card at the ticket box and work on the frontline for either the police, fire, ambulance, RNLI or coastguard services.

A forces ID card will be required for the armed forces weekend.

The pier will remain open to other customers on both weekends.