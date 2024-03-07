PLANS have been submitted as part of Tesco's bid to open a supermarket at Frinton's Triangle Shopping Centre .
Tesco is set to expand its business to Frinton town in May.
The new store is set to open in Frinton's Triangle Shopping Centre following renovations and plans have now been submitted for new illuminated signage.
The supermarket will include F&F clothing, Costa Express, an ATM and lottery services.
Tesco is taking over the unit from the East of England Co-op which closed on February 24.
Tendring Council will decide on the plans.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel