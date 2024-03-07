Tesco is set to expand its business to Frinton town in May.

The new store is set to open in Frinton's Triangle Shopping Centre following renovations and plans have now been submitted for new illuminated signage.

The supermarket will include F&F clothing, Costa Express, an ATM and lottery services.

Tesco is taking over the unit from the East of England Co-op which closed on February 24.

Tendring Council will decide on the plans.