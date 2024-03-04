Essex Police rushed to Rosemary Road, in Clacton, at 2pm on Sunday following concerning reports people had been seen with a firearm in Beach Road.

The force had also received worrying calls claiming a gun had been fired in the area.

After arriving at the scene police officers put a cordon in place near Cobblers of Clacton and the former tailoring shop, Pins and Needles.

Eyewitnesses said the area had been “completely surrounded” by police cars and a police dog unit, and a helicopter had also been seen hovering nearby.

A spokesman for the police said: "We are investigating following an incident in Clacton where it is believed a firearm was discharged.

"Armed officers attended and carried out a search but those involved had left the area. There has been a visible police presence while we carry out enquiries."

Paul Honeywood, Tendring councillor for Clacton Pier, was left stunned after being informed about the incident.

He said: “I was shocked to hear of a gun being discharged in Clacton. This is a serious development which really needs to be cracked down on.

“I am sure the police will do everything within their power to take down those responsible.

"I urge everyone who has information to get in touch with the police and Crimestoppers as soon as possible.”

Superintendent Sharn Taylor has now moved to reassure the public.

She said: “I know this incident will be worrying for the community but at this stage we believed it was targeted and there’s no risk to the wider public.

“Incidents such as these are really rare in Clacton, and in Essex as a whole.

“There’ll continue to be a visible presence in the area while we investigate and if you have any information or concerns please come and speak to our officers.”

Anyone with information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident is urged to get in contact with Essex Police and quote incident 531 of March 3.