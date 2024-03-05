DS Aerial Fitness specialises in teaching all sorts of aerial activities, from aerial yoga, aerial hoop and aerial trapeze for adults.

The school is run by Laura and Flabson Salazar from their studio at Gym Fit, in Holland Road.

Open - The first ever students at DS Aerial Fitness (Image: DS Aerial Fitness)

There will be weekly lessons where attendees can use the unique and custom-designed equipment.

At the moment, classes are for adults only but in the summer there will be classes for children.

The company also plans on offering birthday party events and workshops for schools and clubs in the future.

Focus - Students using the specialist equipment at the studio (Image: DS Aerial Fitness)

Laura Salazar, co-owner of DS Aerial Fitness, said: "It feels so amazing to be opening DS Aerial Fitness as myself and my husband are ex-circus performers and have been all over the world.

"I am originally from Clacton so being able to come back with 20 years of experience and to open up an aerial school in my home town is amazing.

"I love being able to give back my knowledge and experience to local people."

Balance - A woman on the aerial hoop (Image: DS Aerial Fitness)

People interested in attending sessions do not need to have any experience in aerial arts as every session is beginner-friendly.

Taster sessions are also available for a cheaper price so inexperienced aerialists can see which equipment they work with best.

Flabson and Laura are both ex-circus performers who toured around the world as both single and double acts.

Their double act featured a skywalk, named Duo Salazar, which sparked the inspiration for the school's name.

Patience - Laura teaching a student (Image: DS Aerial Fitness)

Laura added: "We both have extensive experience as circus artists after performing all over the world for several years.

"We wanted to create a space where adults could come and experience the joy and excitement of aerial acrobatics."

As well as DS Aerial Fitness, the couple also own DSTrapezes, a manufacturing company that crafts a wide variety of bespoke aerial equipment.

For more information and to book sessions go to dsaerialfitness.wixsite.com.