An investigation was launched into reports of a firearm being shot at a vehicle in High Road, North Weald, at about 1am on February 12, Essex Police said.

Specialist officers executed six warrants across the county and in London on Thursday.

The five suspects were bailed at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Michael Kadiri, 26, of Danbury Road, Loughton, was charged with conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and conspiracy to possess ammunition.

Jay Hunt, 19, Auriel Avenue, Dagenham, was charged with conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, conspiracy to possess ammunition, handling stolen goods, and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

Rocco Coakley, 20, of Brook Road, Loughton, was charged with charged with conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and conspiracy to possess ammunition.

Humberto Frade, 18, of Fords Park Road, London, charged with charged with conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and conspiracy to possess ammunition.

Kyle Kadiri, 21, of Danbury Road, Loughton, was charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine, being concerned in the supply of a class B drug, and possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs.