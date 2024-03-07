The 1st Clacton Girlguiding group generated £3,000 to help fund the installation of a new defibrillator at Pier Avenue Baptist Church.

The money for the life-saving device was raised over the festive period from their Christmas float.

Debbie Davey, the Guide leader, said: "The choice to fundraise for an AED this year came about as the Guides completed their First Aid Skills Builder badge last summer and researched local AED facilities.

"We realised that there wasn't a freely accessible one locally to where we meet, so in an emergency, it would be difficult to respond appropriately and in a timely manner.

"Secondly, some of our members and volunteers have personal or familial experiences with heart issues, so it is a cause that they felt quite strongly about.

"Being able to support those who have supported us also makes us feel really proud and sums up a big part of what Girlguiding is about, both historically and in the modern world.

"We think it's really important for our members to understand that who they are, what they do and the decisions they make have an impact, and that sometimes what we perceive as little acts can make a huge difference to someone else."