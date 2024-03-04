Emergency services were called to Frinton Road, in Holland-on-Sea, on Friday night following reports of a serious incident.

According to Essex Police, a man was left injured after having a substance thrown at his face during an assault.

Police officers have since arrested a woman on suspicion of ABH, GBH with intent, and criminal damage.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We were called to reports a man had had a substance thrown at his face leaving him in Frinton Road at about 10.20pm on Friday March 1.

“He was left with a burning sensation and a superficial mark.

“A 39-year-old woman has been arrested. She has been released on bail until April 12.”

As a result of the attack the victim was left requiring hospital treatment.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We were called at just after 11.30pm on Friday March 1 with reports a man had a substance thrown at his face in Frinton Road in Holland-on-Sea.

“An ambulance and ambulance officer vehicle were sent to the scene. The man was transported to Colchester Hospital for further assessment and treatment.”