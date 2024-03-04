Essex Police set up a cordon in Rosemary Road on March 3 near Cobblers of Clacton, and Pins and Needles.

Now, a statement has been issued, where police confirm an investigation.

Witnesses claimed the area near the town centre was "completely surrounded" and with a police dog unit in attendance.

A police spokesman said: "We are investigating following an incident in Clacton where it is believed a firearm was discharged.

"Officers responded at 2pm yesterday (Sunday 3 March) to reports of a group of people seen with a firearm in Beach Road.

"We also received reports of a gun being fired.

"Armed officers attended and carried out a search but those involved had left the area.

"There has been a visible police presence while we carry out enquiries."

Superintendent Sharn Taylor said: “I know this incident will be worrying for the community but at this stage we believed it was targeted and there’s no risk to the wider public.

“Incidents such as these are really rare in Clacton, and in Essex as a whole.

“There’ll continue to be a visible presence in the area while we investigate and if you have any information or concerns please come and speak to our officers.”

Anyone with information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident is urged to get in contact with Essex Police and quote incident 531 of March 3.