Photos show a number of police cars and officers on the scene in Rosemary Road, in the town.

Incident - Cordon in place in Clacton (Image: Newsquest)

There is also a cordon in place near Clobbers of Clacton, and Pins and Needles in Rosemary Road.

Unconfirmed reports on social media claimed there has been an armed police in the area.

Incident - Police on the scene in Clacton (Image: Newsquest)

One witness said: "There was masked/armed police at the station! Was scary driving past."

Another said: "Whatever is happening it'd all going on down in Rosemary Road.

"Lots of police parked up and walking around. Looked like it was something to do with one of the shops along there."

Details currently remain sketchy, but there were also unconfirmed reports of a helicopter over the town centre.

Rosemary Road is a main shopping street in Clacton but would have been quieter on a Sunday than other days of the week.

A witness also said there were ambulances at the police station.

Another resident said there were police dog units in the area. They posted on Facebook: "The area is completely surrounded. I live a couple shops up - not a funny situation unfortunately."

Essex Police have been contacted but no one was available for comment.