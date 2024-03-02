Officers investigating a theft from the Co-op, in Beehive Lane, Chelmsford, on 20 February arrested Molly Gilbert, 20, on February 28.

During the process of arresting her, Gilbert, of The Chase Boreham, kicked and damaged a police car.

She was subsequently charged with theft from a shop and criminal damage.

Gilbert pleaded guilty to the offences at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court the following day on February 29.

She was sentenced to a total of 26 weeks in prison and ordered to pay £1,000 in compensation.

Sgt Graham Thomas said: “Molly Gilbert’s behaviour has had a massive impact on the local community.

“We take offences like shoplifting seriously because we know the impact it can have and I want our community to know they can trust us to deal with issues that affect their everyday life.”